Mira Bhayandar: MBMC shows steady decline in new COVID cases

The strict implementation of lockdown restrictions by the civic and police authorities seems to have played a significant role in slowing down the transmissibility of the deadly Covid-19 infection in the twin-city.

While the number of active Covid-19 cases has witnessed a 55 per cent drop in the last fifteen days, the health department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has been witnessing a steady decline in fresh detections.

While 6,537 people had tested positive for the infection from 15 April to 30 April, the fresh detections (daily caseload) have been limited to 3,497 new patients this month. A total of 5,895 patients recovered in the corresponding period which is 2,398 more than the fresh detections. The trend has been observed on all days of this month when the total number of recovered patients is greater than the number of newly infected persons.

Since the beginning of this month, cases have been on a constant decline which has also resulted in a sharp plunge in the active case count which fell below 2,000 to reach 1,778 on Saturday--a decline of around 55 per cent or a dip of 2,371 cases in a fortnight.

The health data has revealed that the constant rise in recoveries and drop in daily cases have pushed the overall recoveries to a healthy 93.71 per cent in the MBMC limits.

With 165 additions on Sunday, the twin-city has so far recorded 47,065 positive cases, while its recoveries are pegged at 44,106. However, despite a health recovery rate and a significant dip in the number of active patients, the case fatality rate (CFR) continues to be a cause of serious concern for the civic authorities.

With nine more deaths reported within a span of 24 hours on Saturday, the CFR continues to hover above 2.51 percent as the total death toll has mounted to 1,181. 150 casualties have been reported in the past fortnight.