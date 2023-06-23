Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Seizes 7703 Kg Plastic, Collects ₹62L Fines From Violators In Single Year

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has confiscated nearly 7,703 kilograms of banned plastic products from July 1, 2022 to June 22, 2023. Fines amounting more than ₹62 lakh have been collected from around 1,278 establishments which were caught using thin polythene bags and other packaging material.

The civic administration has formed ward office-wise teams led by sanitation officers for cracking down on the usage of banned plastic.

Penalty for violators

As per government directives, manufacturing, importing, stocking, distribution and sale of single-use plastic (SUP) including items like polythene bags and polypropylene bags are banned. According to the three-stage penalty structure imposed by the government — first-time offenders are fined ₹5,000, it doubles to ₹10,000 for the second time while the third-time offenders face a ₹25,000 penalty coupled by a jail term of up to three months.

MBMC encourages the use of more eco-friendly alternatives

While sending a stern warning to offenders, the MBMC is encouraging the use of more eco-friendly alternatives like cloth/paper bags, paper/wooden/earthen cutlery, bamboo items to replace single use plastic (SUP) material, officials said. The SUP which have no recyclable value and are a serious threat to the environment either find their way to the dumping yard or simply clog up the drains. “The SUP causes extra burden on the existing waste disposal mechanism as the plastic waste has to be manually segregated before the garbage enters the processing plant for scientific disposal leading to waste of time, money and energy,” said Municipal Commissioner Dilip Dhole.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: PMC To Distribute Cloth Bags To Prevent Plastic Use

Maharashtra Pollution Control Website

Packaging material like plastic containers tagged with the extended producer responsibility (EPR) numbers are legally allowed for usage. Citizens can check the list of EPR products and other guidelines on www.mpcb.gov.in – the official website of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB).

Apart from eight to ten tonnes of industrial and bio medical waste, the MBMC is saddled with a daunting task of disposing of an overload of more than 450 metric tonnes of garbage by the twin-city every day.