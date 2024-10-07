 Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Scraps Slaughterhouse Tender After Uproar From Ex-BJP MLA Narendra Mehta
Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Scraps Slaughterhouse Tender After Uproar From Ex-BJP MLA Narendra Mehta

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 10:00 PM IST
Ex-MLA Narendra Mehta |

Less than 24 hours after former BJP legislator-Narendra Mehta threatened to end his life by jumping off the main administration building of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), the public works department (PWD) rolled back the tender which was floated inviting bids for the construction of the slaughter house in Uttan.

A press release issued by the PWD stated that though it was the duty of the civic body to provide the facility, the tender was rolled back following requests by local elected representatives and organisations. The release further stated that the tender was floated considering the proposed reservation and following allocation of funds amounting Rs.50 crore  for the purpose from the state government.

However, owing to the misinformation being spread in the society, law and order problems in the twin-city could not be ruled out, prompting the MBMC to take the step.  Meanwhile a delegation led by legislator- Geeta Jain had also met civic officials earlier in the day, demanding the cancellation of tender.  

As per section 63 (12) of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act, 1949 reasonable and adequate provision has to be made by corporations for the construction or acquisition and maintenance of public markets and slaughter-houses and the regulation of all markets and slaughter-houses.  

