Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Ropes In Auto Drivers As 'Swachhata Doots' To Pitch For Cleaner City

Mira-Bhayanadar: In a unique initiative, the sanitation department attached to the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has decided to rope in auto-rickshaw drivers to help them in their drive aimed at making the twin-city a cleaner place with hygienic surroundings.

The civic administration led by commissioner- Sanjay Katkar in association with members of the New Mira Bhayandar Rickshaw Chalak (driver)- Maalak (owner) Trade Union held an interactive session in Bhayandar on Wednesday to chalk out an elaborate plan involving auto-drivers as Swachhata Doots (cleanliness ambassadors), to spread the message about the importance of cleanliness with their colleagues and passengers.

Auto drivers asked to dissuade passengers from littering

The auto-rickshaw drivers were guided and asked to dissuade their passengers who they find spitting paan/ guthka or littering filth like- cigarette butts, empty packets of eatables and water bottles. The auto-rickshaw drivers were not only motivated to become active members in the campaign to keep the twin city clean but also requested their passengers to support the initiative.

Promoting cleanliness is our top agenda: MBMC chief

Appealing to people to cooperate with the administration in making the twin-city clean and sanitized, municipal commissioner Sanjay Katkar said, “For us promoting cleanliness and initiating environmentally friendly measures are not limited to periodical drives. It will remain on the top of our agenda all year round. However, the success depends on the active cooperation of every citizen.”

Meanwhile, the MBMC is also working on a proposal to provide mini dust-bins in all auto-rickshaws and drivers will ask their passengers to empty waste into them, and not litter them around. There are roughly more than 10,000 auto-rickshaws currently plying in and out of the twin-city.

