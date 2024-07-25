 Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Reverses Decision To Lease Historic Ghodbunder Fort Amid Public Uproar
Expressing Regret the MBMC Issued a Clarification on Thursday Citing Human Error Behind Listing of the Historic Fort in the Administrative Resolution Passed on 9, July to Chalk Out a Roadmap to Lease Civic Properties. Last month a hidden chamber had been found at the entrance of Fort during the ongoing conservation and restoration work.

Mira-Bhayandar: Following an uproar by fort lovers and heritage enthusiasts, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has rolled back the controversial decision of leasing out the precincts of the historic Ghodbunder Fort.

The MBMC had passed an administrative resolution on 9, July to lease out some of the municipal properties including community hall, sports complex, playgrounds, gardens and other public places to private agencies on a rental basis for shooting and other commercial purposes.

However, fort lovers and heritage enthusiasts were stunned to learn that the name of the historic Ghodbunder Fort also fared in the list of properties proposed to be leased out by the civic administration. However, the civic administration issued a clarification on Thursday expressing regret and termed human error as the reason behind the unintentional listing of the historic fort in the administrative resolution to lease some of the civic properties.

The civic administration further claimed that since the historic fort was not the property of the MBMC, it had no intention or authority of leasing it out. The resolution will be rectified and re-tabled. Earlier in the day, a delegation of Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leaders met the municipal commissioner to register their protest against the move which has hurt the sentiments of citizens.

Notably, the state department of cultural affairs has granted heritage structure status to eight monuments in the state, including the Ghodbunder Fort, paving the way for their adoptions by the respective civic bodies.

The fort has been adopted by the MBMC under the government’s ‘Maharashtra Vaibhav Protected Monuments Adoption Scheme’ to help protect and preserve historical monuments. Last month a hidden chamber had been found at the entrance of Ghodbunder Fort during the ongoing conservation and restoration work.

About the Fort.

Originally named as Cacabe de Tanna, the Ghodbunder Fort was built in 1730 by the Portuguese who had settled in this region in 1530. The territory and fort remained under the rule of the Portuguese until 1737. Despite several attempts, the Maratha warriors failed to capture the fortress, but eventually besieged the Fort and successfully occupied it by defeating the Portuguese army in the year 1737. There is also an ancient church in the vicinity of the fort which was founded by the Portuguese.

