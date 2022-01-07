Mira Bhayandar: MBMC reports more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases for first time since beginning of pandemic

1,072 people tested positive for the infection in the twin cities of Mira Bhayandar setting the alarm bells ringing for the health department attached to the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) on Friday.

This is the first time the number of daily detections crossed the 1000-mark since the first Covid-19 patient was detected in the twin city on 27 March 2020.

With the latest additions, the total number of active Covid-19 cases has reached 3513.

While the recovery rate has further dipped from 95.49 percent to 91.65 percent, the total death count has reached 1380.

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 10:16 PM IST