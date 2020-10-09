Mira Bhayandar: MBMC razes illegal structures in Kashimira

After much dilly-dallying the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) finally launched a massive drive to demolish illegal tenements, which had sprung up in the Dachkulpada and Meenakshi Nagar area of Kashimira on Friday.

Notably, deputy municipal commissioner-Ajit Muthe personally supervised the demolition drive. Dozens of illegally built single room tenements were razed by the anti-encroachment team.

"While the drive will continue till the entire illegalities are weeded out, I have directed the concerned ward officer to register a FIR under the relevant sections of the MRTP Act against those responsible for the illegal constructions." said Kuthe.