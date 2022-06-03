e-Paper Get App

Mira Bhayandar: MBMC raises alarm over fake birth, death certificates

20 such bogus documents have surfaced in the past two months, which clearly indicate the presence of well-oiled racketeers in the twin-city

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Friday, June 03, 2022, 09:12 AM IST
article-image

Thane: The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) is rattled by an alarming rise in the detection of bogus birth and death certificates.

The matter came to light after social activist Anil Nautiyal came across a hale and hearty woman (name withheld) who was shocked to learn that a death certificate had been issued in her name.

After cross verification, the document turned out to be fake and fabricated as no such certificate was found in the database of the civic body.

As per information sourced from MBMC’s birth and death registration department, 20 such bogus documents have surfaced in the past two months, which clearly indicate the presence of well-oiled racketeers in the twin-city.

“This is a serious issue and I have already directed the officer concerned to register an FIR in this context at the local police station. The racket needs to be busted,” said deputy civic chief Sanjay Shinde.

After scrapping the manual system of issuing birth and death certificates, the MBMC launched its computerised system in 2012. The system was linked to the state government’s e-service interface as a notified service under the Right to Service (RTS) Act in 2016.

“Of the bogus documents, 16 are birth certificates while the remaining four are death certificates. Most of the forged certificates seem to be back-dated,” said health-incharge Dr Nandkishore Lahane.

Such fake documents are mostly used to commit financial and property-related frauds. It also came to light that some death certificates that were sent to the MBMC for verification to settle insurance benefits were actually fake, officials said.

The registration of birth and death is mandatory under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, and the chief registrar is mandated to publish a statistical report on the registered births and deaths at the national level every year.

Read Also
Botched 'suicide pact' in Mira Bhayandar: Parents booked for daughter’s murder
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMira Bhayandar: MBMC raises alarm over fake birth, death certificates

RECENT STORIES

COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.69 crore

COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.69 crore

Champawat bypolls: Pushkar Singh Dhami remains CM, winning with over 54,000 votes

Champawat bypolls: Pushkar Singh Dhami remains CM, winning with over 54,000 votes

2020 Delhi riots: High Court issues notice to police on Jamia alumni president's bail plea

2020 Delhi riots: High Court issues notice to police on Jamia alumni president's bail plea

Kolhapur: Patient on ventilator dies after power outage at home in Kolhapur, cops begin probe

Kolhapur: Patient on ventilator dies after power outage at home in Kolhapur, cops begin probe

Supreme Court dismisses plea alleging illegal excavation at Puri's Jagannath temple

Supreme Court dismisses plea alleging illegal excavation at Puri's Jagannath temple