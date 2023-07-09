Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Proposals To Alter Land Use Bite Dust With State Government

Several key projects in the twin-city have hit a hurdle due to the non-clearance of proposals by the state’s urban development department (UDD) mooted by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) seeking changes in the reservations and designations of land parcels in the draft development plan (DP). As many as eight proposals have been gathering dust in the UDD office for the past couple of years.

For any type of proposed change in land use, a due process is to be followed as per section (37) (1) of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act, wherein the MBMC has to pass a proposal in the general body and report it to the state government for a sanction.

Sanctions from central government to construct a 30m road

The change in land use proposals include needed sanctions from the central government for constructing a 30 meter road which passes through the salt pans land in Mira Road (west), Uttan-Khumbarda road development, widening of road leading to Uttan junction from Lohar Bawdi from 9 meters to 12 meters, all religion crematorium cum burial ground in Uttan, bio diversity park in Uttan and alternative space for the mangrove cell in Uttan.

Pending proposals to be cleared by next month hopefully

“I have been regularly following up on the issue with the state government officials who had pointed out some errors which have been rectified and re-tabled by the civic administration. I am hopeful that all pending proposals will be cleared by next month,” said legislator Geeta Jain. Apart from the change in land use requests, other pending proposals include- bestowing ownership rights of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) flats which are currently handed over to the MBMC on a rental basis and free of cost transfer of land rights to pave way for the restoration and beautification of the historic Janjire Dharavi Fort in Uttan.