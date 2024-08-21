 Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Promises Security Guards & CCTV At Ghodbunder Fort After Protest
Fort lovers under the aegis of Janjire Dharavi Killa Jatan Samithi had launched an indefinite agitation in the form of a cyclic hunger strike at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Stadium in Bhayandar from Monday demanding immediate implementation security measures at the fort.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 04:11 PM IST
Mira-Bhayandar: The agitation launched by fort lovers to register their protest against the apathy of the civic administration in keeping a check on litter mongers at the historic Ghodbunder Fort ended on a positive note on Tuesday after the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) not only deployed security guards but also assured to install closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the fort premises.

An Indefinite Agitation Launched

Irate over finding heaps of garbage, cigarette packets, empty liquor, and addictive cough syrup bottles in the fort premises on Independence Day, the fort lovers under the aegis of Janjire Dharavi Killa Jatan Samithi had launched an indefinite agitation in the form of a cyclic hunger strike at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Stadium in Bhayandar from Monday demanding immediate implementation security measures at the fort.

The agitation had received support from local political parties and social organisations. Taking cognizance of the demands, the civic administration provided round-the-clock security by deploying six guards- two each will work in three 8-hour shifts and assured to install of CCTV cameras in the fort premises at the earliest, following which the agitation was withdrawn on Tuesday evening. Apart from the nuisance by litterbugs, the fort had also become a favorite destination for lovebirds who were involved in obscene acts, alleged agitators. 

Notably, the state department of cultural affairs has granted heritage structure status to eight monuments in the state, including the Ghodbunder Fort, paving the way for their adoptions by the respective civic bodies. 

The fort had been adopted for five years by the MBMC under the government’s ‘Maharashtra Vaibhav Protected Monuments Adoption Scheme’ in 2019 aimed at protecting and preserving historical monuments. The restoration, conservation, and beautification work of the fort and its precincts is in the advanced stages and is likely to be completed this year.

Historic Significance

Originally named as Cacabe de Tanna, the Ghodbunder Fort was built in 1730 by the Portuguese who had settled in this region in 1530. The territory and fort remained under the rule of the Portuguese until 1737. Despite several attempts, the Maratha warriors failed to capture the fortress, but eventually besieged the Fort and successfully occupied it by defeating the Portuguese army in the year 1737. There is also an ancient church in the vicinity of the fort which was founded by the Portuguese.

