Mira Bhayandar: MBMC plans to cover first vaccination dose of 15-18 age group within 2 days

The twin-city’s target beneficiaries for vaccination in the 15-18 years age group stands at 52,992, according to projected population listed by the central government authorities. The fresh round of vaccination will start from 3 January.

As per the roll-out plan, the health department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has geared up to achieve 100 percent coverage of the first dose within two days. Civic chief Dilip Dhole scheduled a high-level meeting with healthcare officials on Thursday to discuss the preparatory requirements for the vaccination drive.

“In accordance with government directives, dedicated sites and sessions will be arranged for vaccination of the 15 to 18 years age group, so that any chance of mix-up is completely eliminated. I have directed the healthcare office to launch an extensive awareness campaign in the next three days, so that we achieve 100 percent first dose coverage as early as possible," said Dhole.

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin will be used to vaccinate adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years. “Currently, we have a stock of 19,000 doses and we expect to receive the remaining needed stock before 3 January. Apart from online and offline sessions we are planning outreach drives by approaching colleges in our jurisdiction,” said medical officer Dr. Anjali Patil.

As of now the MBMC has 20 vaccination centers which cater to the needs of the adult population across the twin-city. On an average one center vaccinates around 1,000 people on a daily basis. However, MBMC’s health department has created a record of sorts in the district by inoculating 35,000 people in a single day. This apart from jabbing 44,000 eligible beneficiaries under the state governments Mission Kavach Kundal a mega vaccination drive against COVID-19.

The vaccinated healthcare and frontline workers would be administered another booster shot from January 10.

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 06:30 PM IST