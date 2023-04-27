Mira Bhayandar: MBMC plans 11 urban wellness centres in twin-city | File pic

In a bid to strengthen its healthcare infrastructure at the ground level, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has chalked out an elaborate plan to open 11 urban health and wellness centres (UHWC) across the twin-city.

The first UHWC measuring 700 sq.ft will be inaugurated in the Indralok area of Bhayandar on Maharashtra Day (1, May), followed by other such centres in a phased-wise manner. Conceptualised by the central government under the aegis of the national urban health mission (NUHM), the vital healthcare project is being implemented on the virtue of funds provided by the 15th Finance Commission.

Services to be offered

Designed to deliver comprehensive primary health care bringing medical facilities closer to the homes of people, the centres will offer services including- outdoor patient department, free medicines, collection unit of blood samples/ urine for various types of lab testing, check-up facility for pregnant women, special referral service to specialist doctors and counselling.

“These UHWC’s will not only act as the first point of contact but would absorb the pressure of UPHC’s as residents will not have to travel a long distance to avail primary medical care and would get all facilities under one roof near their homes.” said City Programme Manager- Aditi Vasaikar. As per the locations earmarked by the MBMC, each UHWC will cater to the medical needs of around 15,000 to 20,000 people. The government will hire four staffers including- a qualified MBBS doctor, staff nurse, attendant and multi-purpose worker (MPW) at each centre which will function from 2 pm to 10 pm. “Enhancing the quality of healthcare facilities is at the top of our agenda. While the process was on to add ten more fully equipped UPHCs across the twin-city, the wellness centres will prove to be an additional asset in delivering quality healthcare.” said civic chief-Dilip Dhole. The MBMC also plans to introduce teleconsultation facilities and yoga sessions at these wellness centres.

Only 10 health posts for 14 lakh plus people

NUHM norms mandate one Urban Public Health Centre (UPHC) for a population of 50,000. However, the MBMC has only 10 PHC’s for a population which has already crossed the 14-lakh mark, creating a huge vacuum in the dispensation of proper and timely healthcare facilities for citizens-especially those who largely represent the lower economic strata of the society and cannot afford expensive treatment provided by private medical establishments.