Mira Bhayandar: MBMC panel probes multiple LPG cylinder blast incident

However round-the-clock loading and unloading activities from trucks to delivery tri-cycles carts have been reported from public roads located in densely populated areas. Some roadside corners have been turned into temporary shelters to leave back hundreds of chained cylinders, thus posing a grave danger of explosions. One such makeshift shelter is located on the road outside a pre-primary school in Bhayandar (west).

“The probe is into its advanced stages and a final meeting has been called on Friday to submit the findings which are not only restricted to that particular incident but to chalk out a roadmap to ensure such incidents are averted,“ revealed a panel member.

Apart from brazen loading and unloading of cylinders on roads, some plots which have been tagged with reservations have been converted into illegal parking sites to accommodate such trucks sans any type of safety and security. It has also been alleged that junkies frequented such areas in the night, thus enhancing risk of mishaps due to mischievous acts.

Moreover official godowns of distributors and gas agencies also remained unchecked after being awarded No Objection Certificates, sources said.