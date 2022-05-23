Mira Bhayandar: MBMC mayor fumes as STEM fails to stop 'unfair' water distribution

Irate over the sluggish approach of the Shahad Temghar (STEM) water authority towards resolving the water deficit issue, Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) Mayor- Jyotsna Hasnale has threatened to launch an agitation against the authority. STEM water authority is an independent water supply scheme which supplies potable water to MBMC and its Thane and Bhiwandi-Nizampur counterparts. The MBMC is a beneficiary of 86 MLD water supply.

However, despite the allotted quota of 86 MLD the twin-city has been receiving supply of 75 MLD leading to water shortages. To resolve the issue, Hasnale had convened a meeting of all party group leaders in the presence of officials from the STEM water authority. It was decided that the STEM water authority would conduct a survey of water lines to detect any kind of leakage or theft between Saket and the measuring point at the city’s entry in Chene village.

“The STEM officials were supposed to present the survey findings in a week. However a fortnight has passed but there is yet no response. This exposes their lack of seriousness or maybe they are under some kind of pressure. All we are asking for is fair distribution. If the issue is not resolved at the earliest, I will be left with no other option but to launch an agitation,” warned Hasnale.

As against the requirement of over 225 MLD, the twin-city has an allotted supply of 211 MLD provided jointly by the MIDC (125 MLD) and STEM (86 MLD) water supply authority. However, the actual supply continues to hover below 200 MLD as the twin-city is still losing a huge quantity of potable water in transit on a daily basis owing to leakages, unaccounted supply and theft. There have been disputes between the beneficiaries over the quantity of water supplied to them, in the past.

ALSO READ No Monkeypox cases reported in Mumbai so far: BMC Mumbai

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 10:44 PM IST