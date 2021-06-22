Mira Bhayandar: MBMC mayor and party office bearers threaten mass resignation

Bhayandar, June 23: After a brief lull, the brewing discontent and tug-of-war within the Mira Bhayandar unit of the BJP surfaced again after the state leadership appointed municipal corporator- Adv. Ravi Vyas as the city chief of the party on Monday.

Unhappy over the appointment, nearly 42 BJP corporators in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) and office bearers of the party led by Mayor- Jyotsna Hasnale and Leader of House- Prashant Dalvi reached the party’s state headquarters in Mumbai to register their protest on Tuesday.

In a letter to BJP state president- Chandrakant Patil who had made the appointment, the irate party leaders questioned the rationale behind Ravi Vyas’s sudden appointment and stated that the step move coming barely a year before the civic polls was bound to dent the electoral fortunes in a significant manner.

Urging the party leadership to reconsider the decision, Hasnale said, “The local leadership had been kept in the dark regarding such an important posting, even I learnt the appointment through a WhatsApp message.”

When contacted, Ravi Vyas said, “As president I will try to further strengthen the party while assuring all round development of the twin-city.

BJP is one big family and issues will be sorted out amicably. I am BJP’s loyal worker and will abide by the orders given by state leadership.” Notably, the post was earlier held by Hemant Mhatre who was at loggerheads with former legislator-Narendra Mehta which led to a rift within the party unit.

“The unjustified appointment has hurt us deeply. We have been assured that the decision will be reconsidered in the core committee meeting on 24, June. If the appointment is not withdrawn, we will be forced to revolt.” said Dalvi.

With 61 corporators, BJP single handedly rules the civic body. Despite tasting defeat at the hands of rebel candidate- Geeta Jain in the assembly polls, last year, Mehta has been desperate to maintain his dominance over the MBMC. Though party workers agree that the BJP has grown in the city under Mehta’s leadership, several heavyweight corporators and a section of old guards and die hard party loyalists were unhappy with his autocratic style of functioning.