Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Launches Pioneering Vocational Training And Placement Camps For SSC Students

Mira Bhayandar: In an attempt to empower municipal school students by unleashing their potential for better job opportunities, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has chalked out an elaborate roadmap to provide vocational training and organise campus placement camps in municipal schools.

This is a first-of-its-kind initiative to be implemented by any municipal corporation for its school students across the state and has been tailored for standard Xth students who are either studying or had appeared for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations in the past academic session.

The MBMC is in the process of fine tuning its tie-up with the Tata Strive- a skill development initiative of Tata Trusts which addresses the pressing need to skilling India's youth for employment, entrepreneurship, and community enterprise and also Kaam.com which empowers users to find the right job or talent quickly and easily in the hospitality industry on their digital platform.

As per the project details, aptitude and personality tests will be conducted in August to assess the ability, skills, interests, personality traits and other factors deemed essential for success in a particular occupation. The results of the aptitude test will determine the apt vocational training courses like animation, electrician, fitter, plumbing, draughtsman, mechanic, turner and options in the healthcare and hospitality industry.

“Most of the students who study in civic schools come from the lower economic society strata who are forced to take up measly jobs early in life to support their families. Our aim is to identify their skills and field of interest to help them get certified vocational training which would open new windows of job opportunities in the organised and corporate sector.” said civic chief-Sanjay Katkar.

Following completion of training, campus placement camps in which representatives of noted companies will register their presence to identify and hire talented individuals who match their job requirements.

Notably, out of the 173 students from four municipal schools who appeared in the first batch of SSC exams 2023-2024 (after the MBMC elevated education facilities from Class 8 to Class 10), 54 remained unsuccessful.

This year 279 students from five schools are enrolled in the tenth standard for the current academic session. All these students will be eligible to participate in the aptitude test and training courses.