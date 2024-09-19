Mira Bhayandar: MBMC Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Doorstep-Moving Recycling Project With Mobile Tow-Go Vans To Convert Wet Waste Into Manure; VIDEO

Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik unveils Mira Bhayandar's first-of-its-kind Doorstep-Moving Recycling Project with Mobile Tow-Go Vans, converting wet waste into manure | File Photo

Mira Bhayandar: In a first of its kind initiative aimed at minimising the need of a dumping ground, the state government authorities have given its nod to the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) for funding 20 mobile Tow-Go (treatment of waste on the go, better known as TOGO) vans.

Equipped with composters, each van can collect around 1.5 tonnes of segregated wet waste on a daily basis and convert it into three kilograms of compost at the end of the seven-day cycle which is needed for the process.

Notably, the composting process will take place simultaneously onboard the vehicles as they continue on their journey of daily rounds to collect fresh wet garbage. Apart from using it as manure/ fertilizer for municipal gardens, traffic islands and roadside trees, the MBMC aims to make the compost available for housing societies and individuals through women self-help groups (SHG) in the twin-city.

Moreover, the vans will be environment-friendly as they will not only run on compressed natural gas (CNG) but will also be armed with panels to draw solar energy for the recycling process. The compost produced from Togo will be useful for city parks, roadside trees and gardens in large housing societies. He also said that we can make this fertilizer available to citizens through women's self-help groups.

मिरा भाईंदरमध्ये २ ऑक्टोबर पासून स्वच्छ शहर मोहीम राबवण्यात येणार आहे. या मोहिमेसाठी राज्य सरकारकडून १५० कोटींचा निधी दिला आहे. ओल्या कचऱ्याची समस्या पूर्णतः सुटावी या दृष्टीने ओल्या कचऱ्याचे रूपांतर खतात करणारे आधुनिक टोगो व्हॅन आता ठाण्याबरोबरच मिरा भाईंदरमध्ये दाखल करण्यात येत… pic.twitter.com/TI9gwfF2U0 — Pratap Baburao Sarnaik (@PratapSarnaik) September 18, 2024

“The chief minister has given a nod to allot funds amounting Rs.150 crore to upgrade the cleanliness mechanism of the twin-city. Apart from purchasing the mobile Tow-Go vans, we will distribute two bins to each housing society / chawls free of cost for collection of wet and dry waste and also plan to set up four independent plants for manufacturing fertilizer as a part of our zero-waste 'Swachh Shahar Mira-Bhayandar' campaign.” said Shiv Sena legislator- Pratap Sarnaik.

Apart from the 550 tonnes of garbage, an additional quantity of more than 10 ten tonnes is generated in the form of industrial and bio medical waste. However, the overall quantum of segregation at source continues to hover below 70 percent. As per provisions of the municipal solid waste management rules, it is binding upon societies and individuals to segregate waste at source.