Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Gears Up To Switch From Manual To E-Office System To Simplify Work Processes

Game Changer: MBMC Gears Up To Switch From Manual To E-Office System | FPJ

Mira-Bhayandar: To conduct its office procedures electronically in a simplified, responsive, effective, and transparent manner, the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) led by Commissioner Sanjay Katkar has geared up to launch the e-office platform developed by National Informatics Centre (NIC).

A training and orientation session on the e-office system was held at the community hall in Bhayandar for class I and class II officials on Thursday. NIC’s project manager- Suresh Sura and his team imparted theory and practical knowledge on e-office to the participating officials.

E-office system explained in detail

Topics related to the e-office included- file tracking system, conversion of physical files to e-files, and creating drafts on the e-office platform. “The e-office system will not only increase the efficiency in handling files but will also fix responsibility and transparency in the day-to-day functioning. It's an evolving process which will also benefit citizens once they become well aware about the electronic movement of files saving time and energy.” said Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Katkar.

While the garden department has already switched to the electronic system, the civic administration aims to complete the mapping and mobilising of files on the e-office platform of all departments before October 2, to ensure that the entire transition process is smoothly completed and the system becomes operational in November.

IDs already issued to 235 employees

“While IDs have already been issued to 235 employees including 53 officers and clerical staffers, internet connectivity and scanners have been provided. The e-office system will ensure quick disposal of approvals and sanctions due to electronic movement of files which can be tracked in a simplified manner leading to enhanced productivity.” said systems-in-charge Raj Gharat. However, training the clerical staff to switch from physical to electronic processes is a challenging task before the civic administration.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)