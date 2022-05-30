e-Paper Get App

Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC gears up for monsoons, 30 waterlogging spots identified

A 24x7 disaster control room based at the civic headquarters will be operational, where residents can telephonically register complaints by dialling a dedicated helpline number 28117102/ 28117104.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Monday, May 30, 2022, 08:03 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image

Despite efforts to mitigate the waterlogging problem in the twin-city over the past several years, 30 spots which are chronic to flooding during heavy rains will continue to remain this monsoon.

The spots were recently identified by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) and the issue was discussed at length during a meeting chaired by municipal commissioner Dilip Dhole to review the preparedness for tackling monsoon related emergencies. The meeting was held at the main administrative building of the civic body in Bhayandar (west) on Monday.

A 24x7 disaster control room based at the civic headquarters will be operational, where residents can telephonically register complaints by dialling a dedicated helpline number 28117102/ 28117104.

“The MBMC has also made arrangements to set up round the clock emergency healthcare facilities at Bharat Ratna Indira Gandhi Hospital in Mira Road and Bharat Ratna Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Hospital in Bhayandar, to cater for cases of medical emergencies,” informed deputy municipal commissioner Maruti Gaikwad.

The meeting was attended by personnel from various agencies including MBMC, police and other service providers to chalk out a road map for better coordination.

High tide days were also discussed to gear up for tackling any eventualities that may arise due to heavy rains coinciding with the high tide period. Apart from coordinating with the local fishermen community for small boats and preparing a list of expert swimmers, it was decided that the civic administration will also make temporary shelter arrangements in schools.

Read Also
Mira Bhayandar: MBMC yet to demolish rickety buildings
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMira-Bhayandar: MBMC gears up for monsoons, 30 waterlogging spots identified

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: MMRDA contractor yet to pay licence fees amounting to Rs 24 cr, reveals RTI

Mumbai: MMRDA contractor yet to pay licence fees amounting to Rs 24 cr, reveals RTI

Maharashtra ATS reach J&K to probe terror funding of arrested LeT operative

Maharashtra ATS reach J&K to probe terror funding of arrested LeT operative

Mumbai witnesses surge in COVID-19 cases, 318 fresh infections reported

Mumbai witnesses surge in COVID-19 cases, 318 fresh infections reported

Saki Naka rape and murder case: Fingerprint found on tempo tied accused to crime, says police

Saki Naka rape and murder case: Fingerprint found on tempo tied accused to crime, says police

French journalist killed in Ukraine, says President Emmanuel Macron

French journalist killed in Ukraine, says President Emmanuel Macron