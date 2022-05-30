Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC gears up for monsoons, 30 waterlogging spots identified

Photo: Representative Image

Despite efforts to mitigate the waterlogging problem in the twin-city over the past several years, 30 spots which are chronic to flooding during heavy rains will continue to remain this monsoon.

The spots were recently identified by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) and the issue was discussed at length during a meeting chaired by municipal commissioner Dilip Dhole to review the preparedness for tackling monsoon related emergencies. The meeting was held at the main administrative building of the civic body in Bhayandar (west) on Monday.

A 24x7 disaster control room based at the civic headquarters will be operational, where residents can telephonically register complaints by dialling a dedicated helpline number 28117102/ 28117104.

“The MBMC has also made arrangements to set up round the clock emergency healthcare facilities at Bharat Ratna Indira Gandhi Hospital in Mira Road and Bharat Ratna Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Hospital in Bhayandar, to cater for cases of medical emergencies,” informed deputy municipal commissioner Maruti Gaikwad.

The meeting was attended by personnel from various agencies including MBMC, police and other service providers to chalk out a road map for better coordination.

High tide days were also discussed to gear up for tackling any eventualities that may arise due to heavy rains coinciding with the high tide period. Apart from coordinating with the local fishermen community for small boats and preparing a list of expert swimmers, it was decided that the civic administration will also make temporary shelter arrangements in schools.

