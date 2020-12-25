Mira Bhayandar: MBMC gears up for COVID-19 vaccine roll out; 5,836 frontline medicos enrolled in first phase

The health department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has chalked out an elaborate roadmap to launch the first phase of Covid-19 vaccinations in the twin-city.

A review meeting of the specially created task force was held recently in Mira Road under the chairmanship of civic chief Dr. Vijay Rathod to review plans and arrangements, including storage, transportation and administration of the Covid-19 vaccines.

DCP VM Sagar, deputy civic chief Sambhajji Waghmare, medical office Dr. Pramod Padwal, vaccination officer Dr. Anjali Patil, WHO representative Dr. Jalgaonkar, amongst other medicos, project officers, and district officials registered their presence in the task force meeting.

An in-depth presentation was given about the preparations that had to be ensured for a smooth execution of the massive immunisation drive to be launched in the twin-city in a phased manner in the coming months.

A list of 5,836 medicos and frontline workers from 21 public and 671 private healthcare establishments who have been enrolled in the central government's mobile application will receive the vaccine in the first phase.

The dedicated Covid-19 vaccine centres will have a waiting room, vaccination room, and an independent inspection room.

Each squad will consist of four vaccination officers and one vaccinator.

The squad will shoulder the responsibility of vaccinating a hundred people at each centre on a daily basis.

Once the drive begins, those who have been enrolled will be informed of their place and date of vaccination on their registered mobile number. Once they are vaccinated, the certificate too will be sent on their phone.

Those vaccinated will have to continue with the three core precautions like washing hands or using santisers, wearing masks, and maintaining social distancing.

While MBMC health officers have received training at the district-level on December 17, other medical personnel are currently being trained for the mega-immunisation programme.

Active cases down to 338

The month of December has brought further respite for the twin-city from the brunt of the deadly pandemic as the number of active Covid-19 has dipped below the 350-mark on Thursday to 338 (1.34%) after a long gap of six months.

Although the total number of cumulative positive patients has reached 25,212, MBMC data also shows that 24,092 patients have recovered from infection.

Consequently the overall recovery rate has further improved to 95.16 percent. However, the case fatality rate stands at a freighting 3.10 percent as the death toll has mounted to 782.