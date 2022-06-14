Mira Bhayandar: MBMC gears up for 22 high tide days during monsoon this year

Representative Image | (PTI Photo)

The monsoon promises to keep the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) and citizens, especially those living on the coastline on their toes, as the sea will rise above 4.5 metres for as many as 22 times between June 13 to September 13.

Taking into account the weather forecast, MBMC’s disaster management cell has released a list of high tide days when the sea level rises above at an average of 4.5 metres. If the tides are coupled with heavy rainfall, chances of flooding become significantly higher, especially in low-lying areas – since there are no outlets for the rainwater.

As many as 30 low lying areas and chronic water-logging spots have been identified in the twin-city, this year. According to data available with the MBMC’s disaster management cell, seven out of the 22 days will witness sea waves reaching a height of 4.8 to 4.9 metres - mostly during the afternoon time. The remaining days are expected to record high tides of 4.5 meters.

“Our disaster management cell is fully prepared to face any emergency situation. Apart from roping in members of the fishing community and expert swimmers for rescue operations, personnel from all departments will remain on high alert. Municipal properties including schools have been earmarked to cater as transit camps in case if need arises,” said civic chief Dilip Dhole.

Although tides over 4.5 metres are termed high, they are considered dangerous if the height touches 5 metres. However, not taking any chances, the disaster management cell and fire brigade personnel of the MBMC claim to make needed arrangements well in advance to tackle any eventualities that may arise due to heavy rains coinciding with the high tide period. The twin city had recorded a rainfall of 3262 mm last year.

Apart from local ward offices and fire brigade, citizens can contact the head office emergency control room on 28117102/ 28117104.