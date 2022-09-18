Mira Bhayandar: MBMC firemen take lessons in personality development

Photo: File

After imparting lessons of improvement to its teaching staff, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) organised a two-day interactive session (workshop) to sharpen the skills of personnel attached to the fire and emergency services wing. The workshop was held under the aegis of the Nashik-based Saitej Life Training Institute led by Dr Ajit Awhad on 15 and 16 September. MBMC chief Dilip Dhole inaugurated the workshop in the presence of deputy civic chief Maruti Gaikwad.

File Photo

Apart from guidance on the importance of the Maharashtra Civil Services Rule (MCSR) and goal setting, other topics in the sessions included confidence building, personality development, time and stress management, leadership skills needed to deal with complex situations and sharpen quick response skills to tackle eventualities efficiently.

“The fire-fighting mechanism is an important part of any civic body. Sharpening their management skills is definitely bound to further enhance their quality of work as better team players,” said Dhole. “56 firefighters registered their participation in the first phase of the workshop. More such sessions will be organised in coming days,” said chief fire officer- Prakash Borade.

At present, there are six operating fire stations to cater to the needs of the twin city, which is spread across 79.4 sq. km. and is a blend of urban, rural, coastal, tribal and industrial areas. Ideally, there should be one fire station for every 50,000 population or in a 10 sq. km area. While two more fire stations are on the anvil, the MBMC is gradually adding more arsenal to its armour to better its firefighting ability.

Presently, the staff strength of the fire service wing stands at 83 including- a chief fire officer, 2 station officers, five sub-station officers, 9 leading firemen, drivers and firefighters.

Apart from this, the MBMC has hired 150 labourers and 96 drivers to assist the fire brigade on a contractual basis. The fleet of 34 vehicles include-turntable ladders (TTL), aerial ladder platform (ALP), fire tenders, mini tenders, water tankers, rescue vans and pick-up jeeps.