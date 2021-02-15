Mira Bhayandar: MBMC firefighters felicitated for timely action in LPG blast incident

The BJP-led ruling governance led by deputy mayor Hasmukh Gehlot felicitated 54 firemen attached to the fire and emergency services wing in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) in appreciation of their efforts in controlling a massive blaze which had broken out in LPG-cylinder laden trucks which were parked in an open ground amidst a cluster of residential buildings in the Ram Nagar area of Mira Road on the night of February 8.

The felicitation ceremony was held at the deputy mayor’s cabin in the main administrative building of the MBMC in Bhayandar on Monday in the presence of Chief Fire Officer Dr. Prakash Borade.

Deafening explosions awoke residents after seven cylinders went up in flames, as many of them crashed as far as 500 meters away from the accident site.

While three people were injured in the incident, both the trucks loaded with LPG cylinders of HP and Bharat Gas company were reduced to a heap of mangled remains due to the massive fire coupled by multiple explosions.

However, the firefighters doused the fire and averted a major disaster. While the exact reason which triggered the fire and subsequent explosions isn't known, residents of the locality have blamed the civic administration for turning a blind eye to their complaints in context to the parking of trucks loaded with gas-filled cylinders sans any security or safety measures in the open ground which is located amidst a cluster of residential buildings.