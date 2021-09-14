e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 07:45 PM IST

Mira Bhayandar: MBMC felicitates devotees opting for eco-friendly Ganpati immersion

Suresh Golani
Mira Bhayandar: MBMC felicitates devotees opting for eco-friendly Ganpati immersion | FPJ Photo

Mira Bhayandar: MBMC felicitates devotees opting for eco-friendly Ganpati immersion | FPJ Photo

As decided, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) felicitated devotees by giving appreciation certificates for opting eco-friendly immersions of the loving elephant-headed God in specially created artificial ponds in the twin-city.

Assistant Municipal Commissioner Kanchan Gaikwad presented the certificate to devotees in Mira Road on Tuesday.

This year the MBMC has created four artificial ponds at locations including- Shivar Garden and near Joggers Park (both Mira Road), Netaji Bose municipal ground, SN College ground Navghar (both Bhayandar) and 57 idol collection centers across strategic locations in the twin-city.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 07:42 PM IST
