Mira Bhayandar: MBMC extends tax amnesty scheme till March 31 as recovery hovers at 55%

As it races against time to meet its target for collecting property tax before the financial year comes to end on 31, March, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has extended its amnesty scheme for property tax defaulters. Initially planned for a period between 25, February and 15, March, the scheme has now been extended till 31, March-2021.

The scheme allows the defaulters to avail 75 percent discount in delayed payment charges among other penalties for one-time settlement of dues. With less than a fortnight left for the end of the current financial year, the MBMC is lagging behind in property tax collections which is one of the major revenue generators for the civic treasury.

The financial health of the MBMC remains a cause of concern as just 55.47 percent of property tax has been collected so far of the targeted Rs.271. 83 crore for the current fiscal. As per official data sourced out from the tax department, the MBMC has been able to collect Rs.150.77 crore dues towards the property tax.