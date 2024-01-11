Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Disburses ₹12 Crore As Loan To 10,723 Hawkers Under PM SVANidhi Scheme

Representational Image | File

The social welfare department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has disbursed loans to as many as 10,723 street vendors operating in the twin city under the PM SVANidhi scheme till 9 January 2024. The scheme is a special micro-credit facility launched by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) to provide affordable collateral-free working capital loans to urban street vendors to ensure they do not land in the clutches of private money lenders.

The scheme envisages the facilitation of loans up to ₹10,000 in the first tranche, followed by ₹20,000 and ₹50,000 in the second and third tranches, respectively, along with benefits including- subsidies, incentives for timely repayments and rewards on conducting digital transactions.

Over 10,723 loans have been disbursed to all urban street sellers

Although only 8,528 authorised hawkers have been identified in the twin-city, following an elaborate survey conducted by the private agency deputed by the MBMC, loans have been disbursed to 10,723 as all street vendors in urban areas are eligible for benefits under the scheme, irrespective of the date on which they started vending.

Around 20,049 applications are considered eligible

Respective departmental officials collect the documents, and an application process for enrolment in the loan scheme is initiated, which is sent to the concerned bank for the disbursal process. The number of eligible applications is pegged at 20,049, out of which 12,416 were sanctioned, and 10,723 street vendors have disbursed loans amounting to 12.04 crore. While banks returned 5,456 applications, 2,143 loans have been repaid by the street vendors so far.

Hawkers were permitted under the amended DAY-NULM

The hawkers were authorised under the revised operational guidelines of the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihood Mission (DAY-NULM) to support eligible hawkers and regularise street vending activities under its jurisdiction.

Notably, the civic administration has been conducting programmes like the recently held "SVANidhi se Samriddhi" to provide social security benefits to street vendors for their holistic development and socio-economic upliftment.