Mira Bhayandar: MBMC demolishes orchestra bar in Kashimira; wants liquor permit cancelled for flouting Covid-19 norms

Navi Mumbai, May 14: Less than a week after a team from the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate raided a ladies’ orchestra bar which was found to be serving and entertaining customers despite the coronavirus-induced lockdown in Kashimira, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) led by deputy civic chief- Ajit Muthe demolished the illegal constructions on Friday.

The police team had swooped down on Hotel Maansi-an orchestra bar located in the Miragaon area of Kashimira last week. While four women were pulled out from a cramped cavity (secret room), two other women and a member from the transgender community who were allegedly forced to entertain soliciting customers were also rescued by the police team. 19 people including the manager, staffers and soliciting customers were rounded during the raid.

Realising the fact that just raids and arrests did not act as deterrents for a section of notorious bar owners, Senior Police Inspector- Sanjay Hazare decided to strike at the root and dashed off letters to the excise department to cancel liquor permits and the roped in the civic authorities to demolish the illegal structure. After an inspection, Ajit Muthe personally led the team to demolish the illegal structures which had cropped up in the establishment amid tight police cover and also issued orders to the concerned ward officer to register an offence under the provisions of the Maharashtra Regional Town planning (MRTP) Act, 1966 against the owners. "Other establishments including wine shops and bars which have played truant during the lockdown period will meet with a similar fate." said an official.

Not ruling out the possibility of bar girls suffocating to death after being confined in such cramped spaces, the police department has been repeatedly requesting the civic administration to identify, inspect and take corrective action against the violators, following which notices were slapped to several such establishments to fall in line or face punitive action last year.