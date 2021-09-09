Mira Bhayandar: MBMC creates 4 artificial ponds for immersing Ganpati idols

In a much-needed eco-friendly initiative, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has decided to create four artificial ponds for the immersion of Lord Ganesh idols this year.

Notably, last year during the corona-virus pandemic the civic body had mysteriously refrained from creating artificial ponds in the twin-city which invited sharp criticism from nature lovers and local environmentalists for the civic administration’s apathy towards environment protection.

The artificial ponds are being created at strategic and centralized locations including- Shivar Garden and near Joggers Park (both Mira Road), Netaji Bose municipal ground, S. N. College ground Navghar (both Bhayandar).

Notably, the twin-city has shown more of its eco-friendly side, as a significant number of devotees of the loving Elephant- Headed God have preferred immersions in the artificial pond created by the MBMC in Mira Road for the betterment of natural water bodies.

The encouraging response is evident from the significant jump in the number of eco-friendly immersions from 195 in 2018 to 540 in 2019. Taking a cue from their counterparts in Pune, the MBMC in 2017 had introduced Jal Abhishek- an unique environment friendly technology which involves mixing of ammonium bi-carbonate (baking powder) with water to dissolve idols made of plaster of paris (POP).

However, the initiative had failed due to a proper awareness campaign in the twin-city. In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the MBMC has issued a circular stating devotees won't be able to immerse the idols on their own. Instead, the civic administration has tagged 57 idol collection centers across the twin-city. Devotees can perform the pre-immersion rituals at home or pandals, and then handover the idol at immersion centres.

The initiative would ensure devotees not having to travel long distances for immersion, but also avoid crowding during the festive period in the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic, officials said.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 05:26 PM IST