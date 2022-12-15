e-Paper Get App
Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC chief pulls up staff coming in late to work

After surprise visits by flying squad, notices slapped on 119 latecomers in a week

Suresh Golani | Thursday, December 15, 2022, 08:17 PM IST
article-image
Mira-Bhayandar: Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) Commissioner Mr Dilip Dhole has started cracking the whip on habitual latecomers and personnel who are found missing from their chairs during duty hours. As many as 119 civic personnel including officials have been slapped with show cause notices by the specially deputed flying squad in the past week.

“A zero-tolerance policy adopted by the civic administration against latecomers. The headquarters topped the list with 58 personnel, followed by 18 and 11 from ward number two and the crucial health department, respectively. Other latecomers were from ward number four (9), ward number three (8) and the garden department (6),” confirmed Deputy Municipal Commissioner Mr Maruti Gaikwad. The erring personnel were also marked absent in the daily muster roll.

As per official timings, Class I to Class III employees have to report to work at 9.45 am and stay in the office till 6.15 pm. Class IV employees need to report at 9.30 am and stay till 6.30 pm. The 4-member flying squad comprising two clerks and two sepoys have been deputed to conduct surprise visits and report about latecomers and personnel who are found missing or leaving before time. The civic staff have also been directed to share the live location of their field visits via WhatsApp.

In an attempt to bring in greater punctuality and transparent record management, the MBMC has geared up to enable its biometric attendance devices with Aadhar link at all its administrative offices and service dispensing establishments.

