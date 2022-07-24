Mira Bhayandar: MBMC booster drive hits hurdle due to COVID-19 vaccine shortage

The elaborate arrangements by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) to administer booster doses which has received an encouraging response from citizens has hit a hurdle as the health department is staring at a shortage of Covishield vaccines since the past 15 days. The situation has hampered MBMC’s effort towards maximising booster dose coverage in the twin-city.

The Union health ministry has announced the launch of a 75-day programme to administer the Covid-19 vaccine’s precaution dose to anyone above 18 years, free of cost, at government hospitals from July 15. Subsequently, MBMC’s health department set up a target of administering 75,000 and 1,71,000 doses till 15, August and 30, September respectively.

To achieve the target, 16 vaccination centres, 25 field teams and three mobile vaccination clinics have been arranged for the purpose. The MBMC, which expected an average turnout of 2,500 vaccinations, started witnessing a footfall of nearly 3,000 per day. Although the MBMC has an adequate quantity of Corbevax and Covaxin, the stock of much needed-Covishield has dried up since 20, july. “The existing stocks of Covishield ended three days back. But we will be getting fresh supply on Monday, so there should not be much problem.” said medical officer- Dr. Anjali Patil.

As per records, 7,28,906 and 7,07,179 people in the twin-city have been administered the first and second dose respectively. A total of 7,2434 people had taken the booster dose till 23, July. The MBMC has also launched a drive to locate the ten thousand people who have skipped the second dose, despite completing the prescribed time interval between two doses. Although the government has set 7, 99,532 as the target of vaccine-eligible population within the twin-city, the actual figures are said to be higher.