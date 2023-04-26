Mira Bhayandar: MBMC, at last, gets approval to replace power-hogging blubs with LEDs | representative pic

After spending nearly Rs 30 crore to pay bills for streetlights, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has finally got an approval from the state government to get the power-hogging bulbs replaced with LEDs (light emitting diode) by the existing service provider.

Taking energy efficiency to another level, the Centre has been aggressively promoting the use of LED bulbs. As part of the initiative, the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a government public sector undertaking, has extended an efficient lighting programme to urban local bodies across the nation.

High initial investment proved to be dampener

The civic administration intended to be a part of the revolutionary initiative for its streetlight system that is controlled by a private service provider. Although it would help conserve energy, the high initial investment pegged at Rs19 crore had proved to be a dampener.

City engineer Deepak Khambit said that despite getting the bulbs replaced by the EESL, they would have remained dependent on the existing provider for maintenance and other logistical support. “We had tabled a proposal seeking the replacement done by the existing provider,” he said. However, the proposal was rejected.

MBMC chief followed up on issue with CM Shinde

MBMC chief Dilip Dhole followed up on the issue with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the proposal was finally given a green signal by the energy department on the virtue of merit and ground realities. There are around 16,000 street light poles in the twin-city and the MBMC has to cough up more than Rs1,200 per pole towards power and maintenance.

As per this tariff, the Public Works Department (PWD) has to cough up around Rs2 crore every month to keep the street lights glowing; the replacement will ensure more than 50% savings. Meanwhile, the MBMC is also exploring the pay-as-you-save model wherein it will continue paying the instalments from the savings, which will clear the purchase bill within nearly 18 months.