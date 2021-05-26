Mira Bhayandar: Marriage party fined Rs 50,000 for defying ‘Break-the-Chain’ rules

Bhayandar, May 26: As the twin-city and the civic administration continues to battle the second wave of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, some Covidiots continue to make a mockery of the guidelines issued by the state government authorities to tackle the spread of the deadly infection.

Based on a specific information, that a marriage ceremony was being organised in complete violation of state government’s “Break-the-Chain” rules, a team from the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) led by ward officer- Kanchan Gaikwad and Raj Gharat swopped down on Megha Party Hall located near the old petrol pump in Mira Road.

The MBMC team found that around 100 people were present at the wedding ceremony, even as social distancing norms and other Covid appropriate had gone for a toss. The MBMC team slapped a fine amounting Rs.50,000 on the organizer.

However, the MBMC team mysteriously refrained from filing an FIR against the organiser at the local police station The lockdown-like restrictions enforced by the state government to contain the spread of Covid-19 is in-force till 1, June.