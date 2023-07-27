 Mira-Bhayandar: Many Areas Flooded As Twin City Sees 136MM Rainfall In Last 14 Hours
Intense water logging was reported from various parts of the twin-city which received 136 mm rainfall in the past 14 hours.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Thursday, July 27, 2023, 10:58 PM IST
People living in low lying areas woke up to witness flooded streets after heavy rains lashed the twin-city since the wee hours on Thursday. Intense water logging was reported from various parts of the twin-city which received 136 mm rainfall in the past 14 hours. During the heavy downpour from 3 am to 5 am on Friday, 59 mm rainfall was recorded in just two hours. While the twin-city has received a total of 2,072.19 mm rainfall from June 1 to July 27, 2023, the figures stood at 1,563 mm in the corresponding period last year.

