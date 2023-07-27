Mira-Bhayandar: Many Areas Flooded As Twin City Sees 136MM Rainfall In Last 14 Hours

People living in low lying areas woke up to witness flooded streets after heavy rains lashed the twin-city since the wee hours on Thursday. Intense water logging was reported from various parts of the twin-city which received 136 mm rainfall in the past 14 hours. During the heavy downpour from 3 am to 5 am on Friday, 59 mm rainfall was recorded in just two hours. While the twin-city has received a total of 2,072.19 mm rainfall from June 1 to July 27, 2023, the figures stood at 1,563 mm in the corresponding period last year.

