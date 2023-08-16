Mira-Bhayandar: Maheshwari Mandal Holds ‘Tiranga Yatra’ On Independence Day |

Mira-Bhayandar: Hundreds of people took part in a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ organised by the Maheshwari Mandal amidst a wave of patriotic fervour in Bhayandar to celebrate Independence Day, commemorating 76 years of freedom.

The yatra started from Ganesh Temple and proceeded to Maheshwari Bhawan, passing through Maxus Mall in Bhayandar (West).

The national flag was hoisted at Maheshwari Bhawan by mandal president Natwar Daga and secretary Hariprasad Asawa, as members chanted ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and Vande Mataram.

Daga Stressed On Following Principles Of Sanatan Dharma

Addressing the gathering, Daga paid his respect and homage to all those who laid down their lives for the country’s independence. He stressed upon the need to follow the principles of Sanatan Dharma by greeting people with ‘Ram Ram’ or ‘Jai Shree Krishna’ instead of ‘hi’ and ‘hello’ and by applying ‘tilak’ on the forehead.

Dignitaries including Mahesh Bhutda and Pawan Sarda extended their greetings on the occasion. While trustees, members and office bearers of all wings of the Maheshwari Mandal took part in the rally, it was the youngsters who left everyone mesmerised by reciting slokas from the Gita.

Mandal secretary Suresh Darak played an instrumental role in coordinating the event in a well-planned manner.