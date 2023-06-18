Mira-Bhayandar: Locals Raise Concerns in Uttan After Bus Stop Named 'Bangladesh'

Official documents issued by the civic administration, including property tax bills/receipts and birth/death certificates, along with Aadhar cards generated by central government agencies, have unintentionally confirmed the existence of "Bangladesh" within our own country.

Local residents, who strongly oppose their settlement being named after a foreign country, have been registering their protests. They revealed that this place was formerly known as Indira Nagar until authorities mysteriously changed it a few years ago.

The settlement is inhabited solely by members of the local fishermen community, and there are no illegal immigrants residing there. Despite their continuous correspondence with the civic administration to rectify the error and revert to the original name, their pleas have been ignored.

Speculation on the Origin of the Name Change

Some residents believe that the gradual change from Indira Nagar to Bangladesh might be associated with the coastal area's significant population of Bengali-speaking migrants from West Bengal. These migrants often work as 'Khalasis' (helpers) on fishing vessels.

The name change has led to awkward situations, with passengers requesting to be taken to "Bangladesh," highlighting the urgency to rectify the name.

Authorities' Responses and Efforts to Restore the Original Name

While senior tax officials, including Deputy Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Shinde, have chosen to remain silent on the matter, Additional Municipal Commissioner Aniket Manorkar, responsible for public transport, has assured that necessary actions will be taken to restore the original name as soon as possible.

Expressing their dissent, members of the local Maharashtra Nav-Nirman Sena (MNS) unit painted the bus stop pole in black on Saturday night as a symbolic protest against the naming issue.

