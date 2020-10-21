Mira Bhayandar: Lightning kills 14-year-old boy in Uttan

In a tragic incident, a fourteen-year-old boy died after being struck by lightning amid rains in the coastal area of Uttan near Bhayandar on Wednesday evening.

According to the police the incident was reported from the Patan Bunder area where the boy identified as Supriyan Bhandari (14) was playing with his friends near his house when the lightning hit him at around 5:30 pm on Wednesday.

The boy was rushed to a private hospital in Mira Road where he was declared brought dead, said the police. An accidental death report has been registered at the Uttan coastal police station. Further investigations were underway.