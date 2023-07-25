Mira-Bhayandar: Ladies Tailor-Turned-Self-Proclaimed 'Godman' Held For Rape & Black Magic

Pexels

In yet another bizarre case of blind faith, a 35-year-old woman was sexually exploited by a self-proclaimed 'godman' for nearly seven years on the pretext of performing rituals and black magic to help her get rid of her ex-lover and reunite with her separated husband. Following a complaint registered by the woman, the Bhayandar police arrested the accused who has been identified as Mukesh Darji, 57, on Monday.

In her statement to the police, the woman said that she had come in contact with Darji in 2016 through a common friend who worked in a beauty parlour and claimed that her domestic issues were resolved by the “godman” possessing the power of black magic.

Modus operandi of fake godman

Notably, Darji earlier worked as a tailor engaged in stitching ladies’ dresses, before turning into a self-proclaimed godman and exploiting women. He allegedly forced the complainant into having a sexual relationship with him, which he prescribed as one of the rituals to solve her problems. He also visited her home in Kolkata which further created complications in her marital life. Fed up with the constant sexual harassment and interference in her personal life, the woman approached the police and narrated her ordeal.

Police arrest the self-proclaimed 'godman'

“We have arrested Darji and booked him under section 376 of the IPC for rape and relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice And other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013,” confirmed senior police inspector- Mukutrao Patil.

Further investigations were on to ascertain if more women had been sexually exploited by the self-proclaimed godman who has been remanded to custody after he was produced before the district sessions court, Thane on Tuesday.

