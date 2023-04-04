Mira Bhayandar: Kashimira cops nab one for keeping 'Koyta' in car

As incidents involving the infamous “Koyta Gang” terrorising citizens in areas that lie on the outskirts of Pune and other parts of the state, continue despite the recent uproar against it in the state assembly, a 22-year-old man was arrested by the Kashimira police for keeping a koyta (sickle) in his car on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police team searched a Skoda car in the parking lot of a housing society near Thakur Mall and found the sickle in the glove box. Investigations revealed that the car was owned by Mohammed Mubarak Yusuf Retiwala (22) who was taken into custody and booked under the relevant sections of the Arms Act, 1959 and Maharashtra Police Act-1951.

Accused granted bail after produced in court

“Although the accused claims ignorance, investigations are on to ascertain the motive behind keeping the weapon.” said an investigation officer. The accused was granted bail after he was produced before the court on Tuesday.