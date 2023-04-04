 Mira Bhayandar: Kashimira cops nab one for keeping 'Koyta' in car
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira Bhayandar: Kashimira cops nab one for keeping 'Koyta' in car

Mira Bhayandar: Kashimira cops nab one for keeping 'Koyta' in car

Acting on a tip-off, the police team searched a Skoda car in the parking lot of a housing society near Thakur Mall and found the sickle in the glove box.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Tuesday, April 04, 2023, 07:25 PM IST
article-image

As incidents involving the infamous “Koyta Gang” terrorising citizens in areas that lie on the outskirts of Pune and other parts of the state, continue despite the recent uproar against it in the state assembly, a 22-year-old man was arrested by the Kashimira police for keeping a koyta (sickle) in his car on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police team searched a Skoda car in the parking lot of a housing society near Thakur Mall and found the sickle in the glove box. Investigations revealed that the car was owned by Mohammed Mubarak Yusuf Retiwala (22) who was taken into custody and booked under the relevant sections of the Arms Act, 1959 and Maharashtra Police Act-1951.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Man from Khargone arrested with 20 firearms, live cartridges
article-image

Accused granted bail after produced in court

“Although the accused claims ignorance, investigations are on to ascertain the motive behind keeping the weapon.” said an investigation officer. The accused was granted bail after he was produced before the court on Tuesday.

Read Also
Koyta Gang terrorises Pune again: 'hum iss area ke bhai hai...' (WATCH VIDEO)
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Amruta Fadnavis blackmail case: 'Jaisinghani may abscond if given bail,' says court

Amruta Fadnavis blackmail case: 'Jaisinghani may abscond if given bail,' says court

Thane: TMC chief asks officials to re-start Covid war room amid surge in cases

Thane: TMC chief asks officials to re-start Covid war room amid surge in cases

Western Railway launces 'Anubhuti' lecture series to motivate team members, hone skills

Western Railway launces 'Anubhuti' lecture series to motivate team members, hone skills

Mumbai: Terrorists of 26/11 attacks should be brought to justice, says Israel Knesset speaker

Mumbai: Terrorists of 26/11 attacks should be brought to justice, says Israel Knesset speaker

Mira Bhayandar: Kashimira cops nab one for keeping 'Koyta' in car

Mira Bhayandar: Kashimira cops nab one for keeping 'Koyta' in car