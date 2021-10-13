Mira Bhayandar: Kashimira cops book Garba revellers for defying COVID-19 norms

A week after the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police busted a secret Garba party being held inside a banquet hall in Bhayandar, the Kashimira police took similar action against members of two housing societies in their jurisdiction on Tuesday night, days ahead of the Navratri festival.

The housing societies are located in the Shanti Garden area and Dachkul Pada in Kashimira. According to the police, a crowd of around 100 to 150 people had gathered in both venues. Most were seen without masks and found to be violating physical distancing norms.

A case under the relevant sections of the IPC and COVID-19 regulations was registered in both cases. However, none of the violators were arrested. The MBVV police are watchful to avoid crowd gatherings during the nine-day Navratri festival.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 06:40 PM IST