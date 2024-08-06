Mira-Bhayandar: Kashigaon Police Arrest Man From UP With Country-Made Revolver & Live Cartridge

The seized firearm | FPJ

The crime detection unit attached to the Kashigaon police station have arrested a man who was found to be in possession of a country-made revolver and live cartridges. Acting on a tip off that a gun-runner would be arriving in Mumbai from Kanpur, the police team laid a trap near Hotel Fountain on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway and apprehended the suspect identified as-Shiv Kumar Jairam Paswan a little past midnight on Sunday.

A native of Badahar village located in Bindki tehsil of Fatehpur district in Uttar Pradesh, Paswan was found to be carrying a country-made revolver and live cartridges. Investigations revealed that Paswan had arrived in Mumbai to deliver the firearm to his friend named Ankit. “Investigations were underway to ascertain the source of the firearm and nab the potential buyer. We are also cross checking if the accused was involved in supplying firearms to other buyers in the past.” confirmed senior police inspector- Rahul Kumar Patil of the Kashigaon police station.

Meanwhile an offence under the relevant sections of the Indian Arms Act, 1959 and provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act has been registered against the accused gun-runner who was remanded to police custody after he was produced before the district sessions court, Thane on Monday. Police sub inspector- Abhijeet Lande is conducting further investigations into the case.