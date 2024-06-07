Mira-Bhayandar: Kashigaon Cops Help Revert ₹85 Lakh Lost To Cyber Fraud Within 3 Months

The Kashigaon Police Station which was inagurated on 14, March 2024. |

Mumbai: Less than three after its inception on 14, March, 2024, the Kashigaon police station has achieved a rare feat of reversing a collective amount of more that Rs. 85 lakh which 14 people had lost via different fraudulent modes like rating tasks, stock trading and work-from-home offers.

In the latest reversals, a team led by police inspector- Rahul Sonawane under the guidance of senior police inspector-Rahul Patil helped recover two complainants-Santosh Kanwar and Tyaagraj Bandekar get back their money amounting Rs.18.55 lakh and Rs. 5.65 lakh which was lost to cyber frauds respectively.

With the latest additions, the Kashigaon police have managed to successfully revert a total of Rs. 85,76,097 within a span of 67 days between 14, March to 6, June, 2024. While Santosh Kanwar, was duped of more than Rs. 26 lakh by the cyber fraudsters who lured her into investing money and earn profits on the virtue of tips in online stock trading, Tyaagraj Bandekar lost Rs. 8.15 lakh by falling prey to a fake work from job offer which envisaged tasks like submission of likes on YouTube videos and rating hotels and movies on various online platforms.

After receiving the complaints, the police team initiated a money trail and identified the bank accounts in which the ill-gotten wealth had been parked. After continuous follow-ups with the concerned banks, the cops managed to freeze a major part of the money which was reversed to the complainant’s account following orders from the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Thane.

The cyber crooks had already siphoned-off the remaining amount to make purchases or divert it to other bank accounts. Stressing upon the need to be careful while dealing with unknown callers/senders and to lodge complaint as soon as possible (Golden Hour), Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police chief- Madhukar Pandey said that people can contact the local police stations or directly approach or call the cybercrime cell on 1930 with an additional option of reporting online frauds through email at www.cybercrime.gov.in.