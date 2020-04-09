Mira Bhayandar: Kamgar Sena seeks Rs 1 crore life insurance cover for 'Corona Warriors'

Toeing the lines similar to their Pune counterparts, the Kamgar Sena, Shiv Sena’s trade union in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has demanded a life insurance cover worth Rs. 1 crore for all those municipal employees who have been on the frontline in the battle with the deadly coronavirus.

In the MBMC, the civic staff and conservancy workers are involved in day-to-day cleanliness, treatment of infected patients, taking care of those in isolation wards and conducting surveys to contain the disease.

The medical teams, conservancy workers and even non-medical staff from other civic departments have been deputed for duty and they are coming in direct contact with infected patients or those suspected to have coronavirus.

“They are working round-the-clock while risking their lives to perform their duties towards containment of the disease in the twin-city, providing the insurance cover will not only bolster a sense of security among them, but will also secure the lives of their families in the case of any eventuality.” said local union chief Govind Parab.

The MBMC is tireless working to control COVID-19 and treating patients, setting up isolation wards, quarantine wards, and conducting door-to-door surveys in the affected areas.