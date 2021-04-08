Mira Bhayandar: Irate hoteliers hold silent protest against new COVID-19 curbs

Hundreds of hoteliers and staffers attached to various associations in the twin-city staged peaceful demonstrations outside their respective business establishments including restaurants and bars on Thursday to register their protest against the curbs imposed by the Maharashtra government.

“It’s not just a question of profit and loss for owners, it’s a fight for survival as each establishment employs around 40 to 45 staffers. How are we supposed to pay them or clear our rents and EMI’s,” said Santosh Puthran who heads the hotel association of Kashimira.

Carrying placards with slogans against the unjustified lockdown, agitators wore masks and ensured social distance norms were not violated.