Mira-Bhayandar: Internal squabbles in BJP, Cong eyes victory

Bhayandar: While issues like-Article 370 and Kashmir is turning out to be favourite scripts for star campaigners including heavyweight BJP ministers, who are clearly making attempts to make local candidates and issues irrelevant, the grand old Congress party is eyeing victory hare by humbly banking on its track record of positive development and presenting a vision document for the Mira Bhayandar (145) assembly constituency.

With BJP rebel Geeta Jain throwing her hat in the ring against the official candidate and sitting legislator Narendra Mehta, Congress contestant Muzaffar Hussain is all set to cut away a substantial vote share of the saffron parties. Apart from the rebel factor, the unrest brewing against Mehta’s autocratic style of functioning amidst a large section of Shiv Sena cadres and BJP veterans, would be an advantage to Hussain.

The Congress-NCP alliance has promised to train its focus on issues like – deemed conveyance, pothole-free roads, redevelopment of dangerous buildings, new development plan, completion of half–baked development projects, zero tolerance against corruption against illegal constructions and massive corruption prevailing in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation.