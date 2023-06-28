 Mira Bhayandar: Intense Waterlogging in Twin-City
Additional municipal commissioner inspected the waterlogged areas and said that the disaster management department was on high alert

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 11:22 PM IST
Mira Bhayandar: Intense water logging was reported-especially from low lying areas, as the twin-city of Mira Bhayandar received a quantum of rainfall exceeding 150 mm on Wednesday. Additional municipal commissioner-Dr Sambhaji Panpatte who inspected the waterlogged areas said that the disaster management department was on high alert and 65 de-watering pumps had been installed at chronic flooding spots in the twin-city.

