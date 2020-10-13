Mira Bhayandar: Illegal bars and lodges face MBMC hammer; 127 establishments on radar

In the wake of rising number of complaints in context to immoral and prostitution activities, Shiv-Sena legislator-Pratap Sarnaik had demanded action against the illegal construction establishments which not only destroyed the moral fabric of the society-especially the younger generation, but were also posing a threat of spreading the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Taking cognizance of the legislator’s complaint, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) officials swung into action and slapped notices on 127 establishments including- lodges and bars –most located in and around the highway belt of Kashimira.

To begin with, an anti-encroachment squad led by deputy municipal commissioner- Ajit Muthe demolished dozens of rooms in Hotel Golden Palace- a lodging facility located in the Hatkesh Industrial area of Kashimira on Tuesday.

“We have identified the unauthorized lodges and bars in the region following which notices were issued seeking documents to authenticate legality of structures. An elaborate plan to get rid of the illegalities has been chalked out.” confirmed Muthe. “The drive should not be cosmetic or just a pick and choose exercise. Moreover, MBMC’s legal team should ensure that stay orders on illegal structures are also lifted, failing which an agitation which will be launched in true Sena-style,” said Sarnaik.

Sans caveats and proper representation by the MBMC, the lower courts have been liberal in granting injunctions in cases where demolition notices have been issued. Notably, several illegal structures are armed with stay orders, thus refraining the MBMC from carrying out demolition.

Moreover, despite status quo orders, owners continue piling up illegal constructions as ward officers often play blind. While most of the lodges and bars had sprung up without adequate permission from the civic body, those who managed to secure sanctions have carried out blatant structural changes.



