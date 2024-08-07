Mira-Bhayandar: IIT Mumbai Is Now MBMC’s Official Knowledge Partner For Next 5 Years

The prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (Mumbai) and the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) symbolising their commitment to promote technology development, exchanging innovative ideas and solutions.

The five-year MoU was inked at the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) conclave organised by MBMC’s innovative cell (IC) under the leadership of municipal commissioner- Sanjay Katkar at the Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar Auditorium in Kashimira on Wednesday.

The focus of the conclave was primarily on education, environment and healthcare. Apart from signing the MoU with IIT, the MBMC also partnered with several organisations including NGO’s and corporate houses for implementing various citizen-oriented projects in the twin-city.

The director general of the development monitoring and evaluation office (DMEO) in NITI Aayog- Nidhi Chhibber, chief of UNICEF (Maharashtra office)- Sanjay Singh and Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations), IIT Mumbai- Prof. Ravindra Gudi not only registered their active participation in the event but also shared their ideas while appreciating the civic chief- Sanjay Katkar for organising the pioneering event and assuring their support to the initiative.

Various dignitaries, experts and panelists from various fields participated in the conclave which was a transformative event dedicated to sustainable development and community empowerment.

Notably, the MBMC is the first Urban Local Body (ULB) in the state to hold a CSR conclave. While the conclave was supported by the Maharashtra State Innovation Society (MSInS), Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Department and National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog), the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and Aga Khan Agency for Habitat India were the knowledge and sustainability partners of the event respectively.

Ahead of the MoU signing session, panel discussions were held on environmental sustainability efforts to address waste management, pollution control, and expanding green spaces to promote a sustainable urban ecosystem with emphasis on circular economy. “The conclave was fruitful and we will do our best in playing the role of perfect partners with the establishments who have shown confidence in us for implementing various citizen-oriented projects.” said Katkar.

Notably, joint secretary and mission director (SBM-Urban)- Roopa Mishra in her message to the civic administration extended her best wishes for the success of the conclave while looking forward to hearing about the impactful collaborations and innovative solutions that will emerge from this platform. City Engineer- Deepak Khambit delivered the vote of thanks at the end of conclave.