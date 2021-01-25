Mira Bhayandar: Hours after arrest, thief escapes via police station loo in Mira Road

In a major embarrassment for officials attached to the Mira Bhayandar- Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate, a 30-year-old, thief managed to escape from the Naya Nagar police station in Mira Road under the pretext of visiting the toilet, barely a few hours after his arrest.
The incident was reported during the wee hours on Monday. The accused thief identified as-Sameer Akbar Shaikh (30) - a resident of Malwani area in Malad had been arrested under sections 380 and 454 of the IPC for his alleged involvement in a temple theft case in the region.
He was suspected to be involved in a spate of theft and housebreaking cases. According to the police, he was brought to the police station early on Monday morning. A little over an hour later, Shaikh said he wanted to attend the natures call and was escorted to the toilet located on the first floor of the police station.
When the accused didn’t show up for an unusually long time, the on-duty police personnel checked only to realize that he had escaped by pulling out the aluminum grills installed on the toilet window. He had apparently used the duct pipe to scale down from the first floor, police said.
“A manhunt has been launched and the accused will be once again behind the bars soon.” said Assistant Commissioner of Police - Shashikant Bhosale.
A separate case under section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) for escaping from police custody has been registered against the absconding thief.
While special teams had been deputed and wireless messages passed with description, any information or clue about the absconding criminal can be shared with the Naya Nagar police station on 28121299 / 8657936949.
