Mira Bhayandar: Hours after arrest, thief escapes via police station loo in Mira Road

In a major embarrassment for officials attached to the Mira Bhayandar- Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate, a 30-year-old, thief managed to escape from the Naya Nagar police station in Mira Road under the pretext of visiting the toilet, barely a few hours after his arrest.

The incident was reported during the wee hours on Monday. The accused thief identified as-Sameer Akbar Shaikh (30) - a resident of Malwani area in Malad had been arrested under sections 380 and 454 of the IPC for his alleged involvement in a temple theft case in the region.

He was suspected to be involved in a spate of theft and housebreaking cases. According to the police, he was brought to the police station early on Monday morning. A little over an hour later, Shaikh said he wanted to attend the natures call and was escorted to the toilet located on the first floor of the police station.