Mira-Bhayandar: Hostel facility for 200 students planned in swanky Maratha Bhavan

Artist's depiction of the up-coming Maratha Bhavan in Mira-Bhayandar |

The long-pending demand of the Martha community for setting up a Maratha Bhavan will soon start taking shape in the twin-city.

Yuvraj Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati will perform the bhumi-pujan (foundation stone laying ceremony) for the construction of a bhavan (community hall) on October 15.

The bhavan is aptly named after the brave and loyal Maratha commander Narveer Tanaji Malusare. The facility will come up under the aegis of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) at a strategically located piece of land in the same layout on which the Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar Drama Theatre (auditorium) has been constructed in the Mahajanwadi area near the Dahisar toll plaza in Kashimira.

“While the lower floors of the swanky 16-storeyed tower will house various community halls, the twelve upper floors will be used as a student’s hostel having capacity to accommodate 200 students (100 boys and 100 girls),” said local legislator Pratap Sarnaik, who had been following up on the issue for the past couple of years.

The sparkling new edifice has been constructed for serving recreational activities related to the community’s ancient culture and traditional heritage.

While the structure itself will be built and handed over by the developer to the civic administration under the construction Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) policy, the state government has already disbursed funding amounting to one crore rupees to be spent on interior designing, decoration and other facilities, all specified to match international standards.

Other dignitaries in the guest list of the foundation stone laying ceremony hosted by MBMC chief Dilip Dhole included Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Kapil Patil, Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai, Industry Minister Uday Samant, President of Indian Council for Cultural Relations Dr. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, MP Rajan Vichare, state legislators Balaram Patil, Niranjan Davkhare, Pratap Sarnaik, Geeta Jain, Chhatrapati Shivendra Raje Bhosale and Nitesh Rane.

The facility is expected to be ready for use within two years.