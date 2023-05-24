Mira Bhayandar: Hookah den raided for serving tobacco laced servings | Photo: Representative Image

Mira Bhayandar: The police raided a hookah lounge in the posh Beverly Park of Mira Road on Friday evening. Following information about use of nicotine and tobacco laced hookah being served at Divine Sheesha Lounge, the team led by API-Sonwalkar swooped down on the establishment at around 7 pm. The police seized hookah pipes, pots and tobacco-laced smoking material from the spot.

The raid and subsequent arrests under Acts:

Two people including the operator of the establishment identified as-Deepak Shivraj Malchapur (20) were arrested and booked under the relevant sections of the IPC for negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter and under the provisions of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (prohibition of advertisement and regulation of trade and commerce, production, supply and distribution) Act, COTPA- 2003.

Scores of illegal joints have transformed into vice dens by operating in the twin-city under the garb of serving herbal tobacco-free hookah by obtaining licenses under the Shops and Establishment Act without following any regulations. Also, some bars and restaurants were brazenly bending Supreme Court guidelines to function as full-fledged hookah joints till the wee hours.